Tom Hardy Reportedly Being Eyed For Another Major Superhero Role

The last ten years of superhero cinema has seen a lot of rule-breaking. Batman has been hanging out with Gandalf and Velociraptors in the LEGO movies, actors and directors are able to work on both DC and Marvel films, and Sony’s Venomverse looks set to merge with the MCU. But one rule that’s still respected is that actors only play one live-action superhero at a time and there’s no doubling up. But even that looks like it might be broken now.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us John Cena is playing Vin Diesel’s brother in Fast & Furious 9 and Tom Holland is in talks to cameo in Venom 2, both of which we now know to be true – say that Tom Hardy is being eyed for another major superhero gig to take on alongside his role as Eddie Brock/Venom. And it’s one that’s sure to excite fans.

Said hero is Timewalker from Valiant Comics who, as the name suggests, has time-traveling powers. Originating in ancient Egypt, he’s effectively immortal and has the standard superhero enhanced strength and reflexes. But, in an interesting twist, while he can choose when to travel through time, he has no control where he ends up. His power has separated him from the Egyptian woman he loves and he’s constantly searching for the ‘time arc’ that will bring him back to her.

Tom Hardy And Woody Harrelson Have A Laugh In Venom 2 Set Photo 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Despite Bloodshot bombing at the box office, the producers behind the Valiant Cinematic Universe are still pressing on with their plans. And to be fair to the Vin Diesel-starring film, being released just a few days before Coronavirus really hit the West and cinema chains closed down en masse probably doomed the movie regardless of its quality. It looks like John Cena has been cast as X-O Manowar as well, and we expect an official announcement on that front soon, at which point they may begin to lay out what the next few years of Valiant films look like.

When Timewalker will happen remains unclear though. Venom 2‘s production shut down in mid-March, meaning that it’ll almost certainly face a delay. And beyond that, George Miller is gearing up for Mad Max: The Wasteland, which will see Tom Hardy return for more intense vehicular action. So, while Timewalker may well be on the cards, we could be waiting a few years yet to see it.