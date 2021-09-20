Tom Hardy Worked For Special Permission To Add Eddie Murphy Reference To Venom: Let There Be Carnage

An exciting piece of the film-going experience for a lot of viewers can be finding easter eggs within movies that reference old favorites. Like Starbucks cups in Fight Club or The Shining references in Toy Story and even Tangled characters in Frozen; it leads to a fun moment in the middle of a movie when you see something that references another pop culture experience.

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Tom Hardy wanted to add easter eggs of his own and pay homage to a classic favorite in a major way. Beverly Hills Cop is a movie Hardy loves and Eddie Murphy is a favorite actor. When creating Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy wanted to showcase that in a fun way.

Tom Hardy recently spoke to CinemaBlend about working easter egg references into the film with Kelly Marcel and how his adoration for Eddie Murphy and Beverly Hills Cop led to a great one, but one that took some special permission.

Actually, there was a thing about that particular jacket because it’s the most bootlegged jacket since Axel Foley. So we had to get special permission to make a black, special one that I think belongs to the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

The NFL gave the team the green light to use the jacket and those who have seen the film so far will recognize the easter egg and now, acknowledge that it wasn’t an easy one to include.

Eddie Brock also wears another crewneck with Mumford Phys. Ed. Dept on the front; like Murphy’s character in Beverly Hills Cop, Foley rocks as well.

Fans can see Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters on October 1st.