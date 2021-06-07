Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Thoughts On Matt Damon Playing Loki

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is betting big on the idea of alternate realities, which could eventually lead to multiple versions of familiar characters making their way to both the big screen and Disney Plus, but it’ll take some doing to eclipse Thor: Ragnarok‘s Asgardian play in terms of sheer irreverence and self-awareness.

Having taken over Asgard in his brother’s absence, we get Loki pretending to be Odin, which allows us to see Anthony Hopkins channeling Tom Hiddleston. On top of that, the thespians themselves are all stars in their own right, with Sam Neill as the Allfather, Matt Damon as the God of Mischief and in a stroke of meta genius, Luke Hemsworth as Thor.

If stealing one movie wasn’t enough, the troupe will be back for fourth installment Love and Thunder, this time with Melissa McCarthy reportedly joining the group as Hela. And in a new interview to promote his upcoming show, Hiddleston revealed his thoughts on the Academy Award winning Damon playing Loki for a second time in next summer’s blockbuster.

“Well, I have no ownership as you know. Loki contains multitudes, and he contains Matt Damon. I was so I was so amused on that, I can’t remember, it was a couple of days on Ragnarok when he came in and did his thing. It was like looking into a very slightly distorted mirror. And his take on the whole thing was just hilarious, so I can’t I can’t wait to see what they’ve been doing.”

Hiddleston’s right in saying he doesn’t have ownership over Loki, but in the eyes of the fans, the role definitely belongs to him. Of course, there’s every chance we could be seeing numerous takes on the Asgardian trickster following on from this week’s debut of the MCU’s latest episodic series, and the talk of the original vintage making a cameo in Love and Thunder still hasn’t gone away, either. But for what it’s worth, Matt Damon did a great job dying slowly on the stage, and we can’t wait to see what he’s got in store for what might be an even bigger role the second time around.