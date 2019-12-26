Loki may be in for a major transformation in the coming years of the MCU. In 2021, Tom Hiddleston will have been playing the God of Mischief for 10 years, with the anniversary being marked by the release of his first solo vehicle in the franchise, Disney Plus’ Loki TV series. And according to our intel, this might be the final time he plays a major role as the character, as Thor: Love and Thunder might write Hiddleston out and introduce a new version of Loki.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight and the Inhumans will appear in Ms. Marvel, both of which have since been confirmed – that the British star’s time in the MCU could be coming to an end soon. As we reported last week, the Loki show will introduce Kid Loki as one of the Asgardian’s shape-shifted forms, with him appearing again in LaT.

Taika Waititi’s movie, however, will see the trickster somehow become stuck as his teen self. Kid Loki will then go on to show up in other projects. Hiddleston will still appear in Love and Thunder, but only until the beloved villain transforms into his kid self. And now, we’re hearing that after this, the actor will be gone from the MCU for the foreseeable future.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Hiddleston is necessarily gone from the Marvel universe for good, as Loki could always change back into his adult form if the actor wanted to do more. That said, the general feeling among studio execs and Hiddleston himself is that he’s ready to move on with his career, from what we’ve been told. You can’t say this comes as a surprise, either, given that the actor has already voiced his opinion that Avengers: Infinity War completed his character’s arc perfectly.

In any case, Tom Hiddleston recently revealed that production has already begun on the Loki TV show, so we can at least look forward to seeing a bit more of it in the coming months. And as soon as we learn what else the future may hold for the actor’s MCU career, we’ll be sure to let you know.