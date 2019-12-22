Tom Hiddleston Celebrates Start Of Production On Loki With BTS Photo

One of the most unexpected parts of Avengers: Endgame (or completely expected, considering the character’s popularity), was bringing Loki back from the dead and allowing him to escape once again, this time with an Infinity Stone. The fallout of that storyline will be explored in the Loki series being planned for Disney+ and now, Tom Hiddleston has taken to social media to announce that the prep work for the show has begun with a behind-the-scenes photo.

The pic – seen below – doesn’t give away anything about the plot or location of the shoot, considering it’s still in the earliest stages of pre-production, but it does confirm that one of the strangest pieces of the MCU puzzle is well on its way to fans.

“Team Loki. Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year,” Tom wrote in the caption.

Over the past few films, Loki has gone from being a sympathetic villain to a misunderstood anti-hero, to a full-fledged savior of Asgard. And whatever story the series ends up telling about the character, he might no longer be framed as the bad guy, even though the Loki who escaped with the Infinity Stone is still the villainous one from the first Avengers movie – so all that character development he underwent in later films has been essentially tossed out of the window.

We know that the upcoming series will be only six episodes long and will somehow tie into the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, which is set to introduce the concept of the Multiverse and alternate realities to the MCU. What this means is that not only will we get to see Loki pop up at important historical moments from the past, but he’ll also most likely travel to other dimensions.

And while there’s no word yet on other Marvel characters appearing in Loki, we imagine that at least a couple of familiar faces will pop up along the way. Perhaps we’ll even get to see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor stop by? Fingers crossed.