Tom Holland celebrates ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ success

We all knew that Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to be the biggest movie of the pandemic by quite some distance, but even then, the astronomical numbers being pulled in by the latest web-slinging blockbuster are still managing to take everyone by surprise.

To break it down, only twelve movies to hit the big screen so far this year have managed to earn more than $300 million at the global box office, a feat No Way Home achieved in 72 hours. By the end of today, having been in theaters for precisely one weekend, it’ll have surpassed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to become the highest-grossing domestic release of 2021.

On top of that, it’s in with a real shot at landing the third-biggest opening frame in the history of cinema behind only Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, so you can understand why Tom Holland was quick to praise the fans on social media for showing up in their droves.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to bring in at least $500 million globally from Wednesday to Sunday alone, which would make it one of just six pandemic-era films to reach the half-billion threshold. That’s a badge of honor as it is, but to do it in five days is nothing short of remarkable.