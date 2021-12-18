‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ passes $300 million globally in 72 hours

It would be the understatement of the year to say that we haven’t seen a cinematic event like Spider-Man: No Way Home for quite some time, and the theatrical industry was about due a smash hit on this kind of scale.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe spectacular has been decimating records on multiple continents since beginning its international rollout on Wednesday, and the latest projections have it on course to wind up as either the third or fourth highest-grossing domestic debutant of all-time, with a tally of $240 million looking about right.

To put it into perspective just how big a success we’re talking, it took No Way Home just 72 hours to pass $300 million at the global box office, a feat that’s taken every single movie of the pandemic era at least a couple of weeks to accomplish. In fact, should Tom Holland’s latest spandex-clad romp continue on this path, by Sunday it’s be the top-earning domestic film of the year after only three days on the big screen.

By the time the dust settles tomorrow, Spider-Man: No Way Home will comfortably be one of the biggest earners Hollywood has seen since the end of 2019, and it’ll have done it in the space of five days. Times have been unprecedented and uncertain for a while, but this is a whole other level of success.