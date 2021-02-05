Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man 3 Will Resolve Far From Home’s Cliffhanger

This time last year, most of us were expecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 to revolve around Peter Parker desperately trying to clear his name after having his secret identity revealed to the world by J.K. Simmons’ returning J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Far From Home, with Kraven the Hunter heavily rumored to be introduced as the big bad given his skills for tracking down the most elusive of prey.

Then the multiverse came along and dramatically altered everything we thought we knew about the threequel, and all bets have been off for a long time since Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch were first added to the cast. Tom Holland calling it the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made only heightened the buzz, but Spider-Man 3 still has to deal with Peter’s identity crisis before diving headfirst into whatever Marvel and Sony have in store.

In a new interview, the leading man once again continued rehabilitating his reputation as a spoiler machine by confirming that his third solo outing will kick off with a resolution of Far From Home‘s finale, without going into anything even resembling specifics.

“Yeah, but wait until you see how we kick it off in the third one. You’ll be chuffed.”

There’s been plenty of theorizing and speculation about how exactly Peter manages to get himself in the clear, from Doctor Strange simply erasing everyone’s memory to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showing up to claim that they’re both Peter Parker and not the MCU’s resident teenage crimefighter. Marvel aren’t exactly renowned for leaving any dangling plot threads unresolved, and it’ll be interesting to see how Far From Home‘s cliffhanger ties directly into the main thrust of Spider-Man 3‘s story, given the inevitable reality-altering shenanigans that will follow immediately afterwards.