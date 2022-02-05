In the run-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland left Marvel fans worried when he told GQ that he would’ve made a big mistake if he’s still playing Peter Parker when he’s in his 30s. Given the Avengers: Endgame actor is now 25, that suggested he was looking to escape from his MCU commitments pretty dang sharpish. Which was something that clashed with all we’re hearing about a potential second trilogy for his webhead.

In a new interview, though, Holland has helped clarify exactly what he meant with that infamous quote. Talking to Esquire Middle East to promote his new movie Uncharted, Holland stressed that his words had been “slightly misconstrued.” The star explained that he thinks it would be a mistake if the Spider-Verse hasn’t expanded to incorporate a non-white or non-male hero in five years’ time.

“What I was basically trying to say is that if I am 30 and still playing Spider-Man and I haven’t passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of duties that I have to the character,” Holland said.

He added that he was in no way saying he’d be disappointed in his career choices if he was still wearing the blue and red spandex by that point.

“Not that if I’m playing Spider-Man in my 30s I’m some washed-up has-been,” he clarified. “That’s not what I was saying at all.”

Fans think they’ve worked out why Holland keeps making these cagey comments about his Spidey future, however. Seeing as he’s now one of the most bankable names in Hollywood, it’s likely this is a clever negotiation tactic in order to secure himself a thrifty deal for the next Spider-Man trilogy. The ever low-on-cash Spidey could probably use some of Holland’s business savvy himself.

His interest in diversifying the Spider-Brand, even at the expense of his place in the spotlight, is 100% genuine, however, as this isn’t the first time Holland’s expressed this desire. While fans have obviously been demanding Miles Morales show up in live-action for years now, though, there would likely be a lot of disappointment if Peter simply disappeared after No Way Home to make way for Miles. Not now, the wallcrawler has just reached such a thrilling turning point in his story arc.

See Tom Holland in Uncharted from Feb. 18 in the U.S.