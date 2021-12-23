Many of us learned Bridger Walker’s name in the summer of 2020 after the 6-year-old became a superhero for a gesture he didn’t realize the weight of. When Bridger and his younger sister were outside, a dog began to charge at them, and he shielded his little sister from the attack. His aunt shared their story on her Instagram account and tagged several MCU heroes to let them know that a new hero had joined their ranks.

Bridger suffered several bites to his face, as his aunt’s Instagram post shared, and after he took his sister’s hand and ran with her to safety — still ensuring that she was out of harm’s way.

His aunt later shared that Bridger’s initial thought when the dog attacked was:

“If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.”

At only six, Bridger’s attitude towards protecting his sister and the sacrifice he was willing to make jolted all of us. That level of selflessness made Bridger a hero all on his own plane. As he began healing, several heroes shared notes of encouragement, videos cheering him on for his bravery, and even special memorabilia for the young hero to collect.

It was clear that heroes meant a lot to Bridger, and while he didn’t set out to become one, he’d become a hero to all of us. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was another superhero who was touched by Bridger’s story, and he sent out a special invitation to the brave boy to visit the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Robert Walker, Bridger’s dad, shared an emotional post on social media chronicling the day his son’s superhero got to meet a superhero favorite of his own. Bridger’s siblings got to attend the special set visit as well, and as Robert shares, the cast and crew went out of their way to ensure that the Walker family knew just how special they are.

Bridger got to do some really incredible stunts with Spidey while his siblings were treated to behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and wonderful moments with their favorite cast members too. The encouragement and the shared memories are certainly moments that the Walker family will treasure forever.

Bridger and his family have a YouTube channel called Bridger Buddies. They share daily adventures and updates about Bridger. You can also find the sweet messages sent his way when the MCU rolled out their gratitude for his bravery.

You can see more of Bridger’s visit to Spider-Man: No Way Home via their YouTube channel and Robert’s Instagram posts, and don’t forget to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters now.