Tom Holland pulled from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premieres over COVID and security concerns

We’ve seen Tom Holland brought to tears on more than one occasion after becoming overwhelmed by the level of investment fans have shown in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and his Peter Parker, so he’s always keen to give something back to them.

It’s become an increasingly regular practice for stars of a blockbuster event release to make surprise appearances at screenings across the country, something Holland knows about all too well after he infamously bounded onstage to spoil the ending of Avengers: Infinity War before the showing had actually started.

However, Variety reports that the actor was pulled from several planned stops across Los Angeles on Friday just hours before they were due to go ahead, with the surging Omicron variant and security concerns cited as reasons behind the decision. So, if you were at the TCL Chinese Theater or the AMC at The Grove mall last night, then you missed out on one hell of a surprise.

It makes sense, though, when the fervor surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home would have sent attendees into a state of meltdown, never mind with the latest strain of COVID lurking in the background, but it’s not as though Holland needs to appear in-person to ensure people pay their ticket money.