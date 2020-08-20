Tom Holland Reportedly Trying To Find A Movie To Make With Dwayne Johnson

Even though the man formerly known as The Rock has impeccable comic timing and is a much better dramatic actor than he often gets credited for, he still seems content to revert to type in what can simply be described as a Dwayne Johnson Movie.

You know the type, an effects-heavy blockbuster with a budget well past the $100 million mark that sees the 48 year-old coast through the story relying on little more than his natural charisma and some huge set-pieces. The plots are largely formulaic, the dialogue frequently terrible and the movies themselves often painfully uninspired, but the guy is just so damn watchable that they consistently do big business at the box office.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, San Andreas, the two Jumanji sequels, Rampage, Skyscraper and Hobbs & Shaw all fall into this category, and with Jungle Cruise and Netflix’s Red Notice on the horizon, it appears that Johnson will be playing it safe for at least a little while longer.

However, following a recent social media exchange between the pair, the Fast and Furious star is now actively looking to work with Tom Holland, and based on the status and fame of both actors, there surely won’t be a shortage of potential suitors throwing pitches their way. In fact, we’ve now heard that while Holland is pushing for Johnson to play the villain in a proposed Uncharted sequel, a Netflix action movie is also a possibility for the pair.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us the streaming service were working on a prequel series for The Witcher long before Blood Origin was announced – having tied Johnson down for Red Notice and comic book adaptation Ball & Chain opposite Emily Blunt, Netflix is looking to put together a package that would entice both him and the MCU’s Spider-Man to star. And Holland, in particular, is said to be very keen to find a project to work on with The Rock.

Things might not come together for a while yet, but with Netflix going all-in on trying to launch a blockbuster franchise, you can be sure that they’ll be desperate to secure another two major stars for their lineup of original content. And pairing up Tom Holland with Dwayne Johnson sounds like a guarantee for success.