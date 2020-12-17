Tom Holland Reportedly Has A Pivotal Role In The MCU Post-Spider-Man 3

Actors playing multiple roles in various comic book adaptations is hardly a recent phenomenon, and new names continue to get in on the act on a regular basis.

Chris Evans obviously portrayed the Human Torch in two Fantastic Four movies before making ten appearances as Captain America, Idris Elba takes second billing in The Suicide Squad after five outings as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Heimdall, Christian Bale has gone from the Dark Knight Trilogy’s Batman to Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, and his successor as the Caped Crusader is about to set a live-action record almost two decades on from Daredevil when Ben Affleck returns in The Flash.

However, Tom Holland is set to hold the unique distinction of starring in two superhero franchises from different studios as the same character when the MCU’s Spider-Man inevitably makes his debut in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. After all, under the terms of the new agreement, everyone’s expecting the web-slinger to share the screen with the Sony roster sooner rather than later.

The 24 year-old is currently filming his sixth outing under the costume, and the latest reports indicate that he’ll have a pivotal role throughout Phase Four. Of course, this is hardly a groundbreaking revelation and if anything, it smacks of the obvious, but with 25 projects currently in the works from Marvel Studios there are a huge number of potential destinations for the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler to show up after Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters next December.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a distinct possibility, of course, New Jersey resident Ms. Marvel isn’t far away from New York City and Riri Williams’ Ironheart is a fellow teenage prodigy inspired by Tony Stark, to name just three. With Iron Man gone, the MCU certainly needs a new face, and there are few better qualified candidates than Spider-Man.