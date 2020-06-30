Tom Holland Reportedly In Talks For 6-Movie MCU Contract

Following the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios and the MCU have hit a transition period. They’ll be moving on from iconic and well-known superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America to something new and different. There’ll be some fresh faces like the Eternals and Shang-Chi as well as the continuation of such popular characters as Thor, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy. But the true money-maker remains Spider-Man.

He’s arguably the most popular and beloved character and Marvel intends to have Tom Holland in the role for quite some time, it seems. And that’s because according to our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show is in the works, Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and a new Scream film is in development, all of which were correct – Marvel is planning to sign Holland for six more movies, with the actor now in talks with both Disney and Sony over the proposed deal. This would cover Spider-Man 4 – 6, as well as three other projects which are unknown at this time.

Apparently, though, Marvel’s ultimate goal is to make nine films in total with Holland in the lead role via three separate trilogies – one when he’s in high school (of which we’ve already seen two pics), one in college and one in adult life. So, that’d be 9 solo Spidey flicks. But again, this new deal would only encompass the next three and then three other separate MCU films.

Obviously, this is an incredibly ambitious plan and the one wrinkle, of course, is that Sony would have to get on board with it, as they own the character and have been loaning the wall-crawler to Disney so that they can have him in the MCU. It was an unprecedented agreement between two rival movie studios and the relationship almost fell apart if not for Holland swinging in (sorry) to help save it. But thankfully, we’ve been told that both studios are happy to keep the current arrangement going.

Of course, it may be a while before any official announcements are made pertaining to Holland’s MCU future, but Marvel and Kevin Feige are always playing the long game, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they’ve always planned for three solo trilogies. Casting someone as young as Tom Holland gives them the opportunity to do just that as well and if Sony is smart, they’ll continue this fruitful relationship for many years to come and allow Marvel to complete all nine solo films with the actor, as we’ve all seen what they do to the character when they handle him all by themselves. Just ask Andrew Garfield.