2020 has been a bit of a mixed year for Tom Holland, as he kicked things off by lending his voice to the awful box office bomb Dolittle, before redeeming himself with his second vocal performance shortly after, although Pixar’s Onward also suffered from weak audience turnout. But at least in that case, the Coronavirus pandemic was to blame, as the film itself wasn’t that bad.

Following all that, Holland then brought us one of his best efforts yet in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time, earning rave reviews from critics and fans alike. And now, as we head into 2021, he’s looking to have a very big year. Ignoring the troubled YA adaptation Chaos Walking for a minute, which is likely to flop, the actor has mega budget blockbusters Uncharted and Spider-Man 3 on the way, while he’ll also headline semi-biographical thriller Cherry, which marks the first directorial effort from Anthony and Joe Russo since they departed the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Already, Holland’s been touted as a possible awards contender for his performance in the pic and hopes are high that it’ll deliver on all the buzz surrounding it. Unfortunately, we’ve yet to see a trailer or even any footage, but some new posters surfaced over on Twitter this week and reveal the actor sporting a number of different looks, including one where he’s rocking a mustache, as you can see below.

Tom Holland Rocks A Mustache On Poster For His New Movie 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Plot-wise, Cherry tells the true-life tale of an Iraq War veteran suffering from PTSD who becomes a bank robber in order to fund a drug addiction. Apple TV+ snagged the distribution rights to the film for close to $50 million and, as mentioned above, are angling it as an awards season favorite.

Based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker, Cherry looks to be a gripping drama that sports what’s said to be a belter of a performance by Tom Holland, and you can check it out in theaters from February 26th and then on Apple TV+ from March 12th, 2021.