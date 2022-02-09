Tom Holland says 3 Spideys were always part of the ‘No Way Home’ plan

Long before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, Tom Holland teased that his third solo outing would be the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, and he wasn’t wrong.

However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t have some trepidation on whether or not Marvel Studios and Sony could actually pull it off, with the actor admitting he had his doubts about the myriad of legal, contractual, and logistical pieces slotting together to make it happen.

As we all know, there was nothing to worry about, with No Way Home going down as one of 2021’s best-reviewed features, not to mention the sixth highest-grossing release of all-time.

In an interview with ComicBook, Holland revealed that bringing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire back into the fold was always part of the plan, but there were a lot of hoops to jump through before reaching that point.

“I think we always had the… There was always the plan for all of three of us to come back. But I think obviously, people were still doing their deals and in conversation. So, there was times where it was not happening and then it was happening, and then it wasn’t happening and then it was happening. And we also had five villains to try and convince to come back. So, I’m really glad I wasn’t a part of those conversations ’cause I would’ve lost my mind. But no, it was a great time.”

Kraven the Hunter has been outed as the backup option to terrorize the friendly neighborhood web-slinger had the multiversal narrative fallen apart at the seams, but the fans couldn’t be happier that No Way Home turned out exactly as it was intended.