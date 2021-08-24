Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

Chances are that you’ve watched the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home more than once, and it’s seemingly the only thing the internet’s been able to talk about for almost the last 24 hours. That’s obviously completely understandable when fans have been waiting months to see it, getting their hopes up on several occasions only to be let down, and it’s not like the footage isn’t suitably spectacular.

It’s given us our first idea of where the plot is headed and how it comes together, with Doctor Strange messing up a spell to send the multiverse crashing into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, and based on both confirmed sightings and the dutiful screening of each frame by social media users, it’s looking like those Sinister Six rumors are going to be right on the money.

Of course, when the trailer leaked 24 hours early a lot of fans took the opportunity to voice their surprise that Tom Holland wasn’t the one responsible, and in a new social media video the actor teased audiences even more by claiming that the No Way Home trailer is just the tip of the iceberg.

“I’m at the airport. I’ve been flying for the last 10 hours, so I didn’t actually post the trailer. My brother, Harry, did, so I haven’t been able to the reactions and how excited everyone is. I’ve just landed, so I turned my phone on, and my phone has gone mental. The love and support you guys have shown for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that is just the tip of the iceberg. You have no idea what else is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys and it feels so good. It feels so good to be back with Spider-Man, to be showing you trailers, to have films coming out…this is so exciting. I love you all. Thank you for your support, and enjoy the trailer!”

There’s still no confirmation as to whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are involved, but you’d imagine it’s a lock at this point. Kevin Feige will be fully aware that everyone’s expecting the third act of Spider-Man: No Way Home to feature a trio of web-slingers battling against shared threats from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb franchises, and he’s not one for letting the people down.