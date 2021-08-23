Tom Holland Shares Cryptic Response To Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leak

After months and months of waiting, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is finally almost here. Ahead of Sony debuting the first look at the web-slinging threequel this week, though, the trailer managed to leak online early this Sunday. Both Marvel and Sony must be furious that their efforts to keep a hold on the footage until the proper time still weren’t enough, plus fans aren’t even all that satisfied themselves as the leak is of poor quality.

As is very common for these sort of occasions, there’s been no official word on the leak from the studios, but Spider-Man himself Tom Holland has shared a cryptic response to the trailer leaking early on social media. At least, we assume that’s what he’s talking about.

Holland took to his Instagram Stories to share a few words in white print against a black background. “You ain’t ready!” the star wrote, presumably meaning fans aren’t prepared for the thrills of the full movie when it eventually gets here.

Holland has become infamous over the years for revealing things he shouldn’t, but he’s clearly learning. The Avengers: Endgame actor appears to have deliberately kept his response as vague as possible to avoid directly referencing the leak or its contents in any way, lest he get in trouble. Instead, his words serve to further drive up the hype for the film itself, promising that this low-quality leaked trailer is nothing compared to the excitement to come.

The leak isn’t just a visually inferior version of the trailer—it’s a recording of a recording—it’s also unfinished and doesn’t feature the completed visual effects that the actual teaser will. So we’re still waiting on the proper release to really showcase what the film has to offer. At least we know for sure now that it’s definitely just around the corner.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into cinemas on Dec. 17.