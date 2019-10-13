The news that Sony and Disney had come to a new agreement found fans across the world breathing a collective sigh of relief. Not only will Spider-Man‘s next feature now be produced by Marvel Studios and take place in the MCU, but the creative team will, in a lot of peoples’ eyes, be guided by the best talent in Hollywood.

Not that we want to relive those crazy times when Spidey was out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for a while there, it wasn’t looking good for the web-slinger and for Tom Holland, those few weeks where the fate of Peter Parker was left uncertain was the most stressful time of his life.

So says the actor himself, who was speaking at a panel at ACE Comic Con Midwest this week and apparently revealed that to the audience. Though frankly, it’s a bit surprising to hear, as Tom handled himself extremely well throughout it all, appearing to be pretty calm and cool about the whole thing on social media back when it was happening. Perhaps he was just putting on a brave face for his fans?

In any case, we can all rest easy now that Spider-Man is back at Marvel safe and sound, and though the studio is keeping characteristically quiet on their plans for the hero moving forward, Peter’s arc in Far From Home has already given us a pretty good idea of what comes next. Of course, things can always change given that his next solo outing is still a few years away, but whatever it is that Kevin Feige and co. are cooking up, we’ve got faith that they’ll be able to conclude the hero’s trilogy in a satisfying fashion.

And we’ll find out exactly what they have in store for us when Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16th, 2021. In the meantime, be sure to let us know what you want to see from the threequel by dropping a comment down below.