More than a month after it first hit theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still dominating the box office. Even as it continues to rake in a decent chunk of change each weekend, it’s becoming more and more acceptable to discuss the movie in more spoiler-filled terms. It’s in that spirit that Marvel recently released a video featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya in which the two of them finally get to dig into some spoilers about the movie.

Be warned, from here on out, this article will contain spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ending. So leave now if you still want to catch the flick in theaters (or if you’re holding out for Disney+).

The video starts with some relatively straightforward questions about the early portion of the film, but the second half is heavy on spoilers, including their thoughts on where the movie leaves Peter and MJ after MJ has been made to forget that Peter even exists. “I wanted them to have a happy ending,” Zendaya says. “I wanted them just to go to college.”

“It would have been so nice for them to go to college and just swing off into the sunset,” Holland adds. “Unfortunately, this is the way it is.”

The two also discussed what it was like working with all of their co-stars on the movie, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who reprised their roles as Spider-men from other cinematic universes. “Tobey was so cool,” Holland says. “We had so many little in-jokes that came from working with Tobey.”

“He was really excited to be back,” Holland continued. “You could tell it meant a lot to him.”

Holland then goes on to describe Garfield as “the legend himself.”

“It was such a privilege to work with him, he’s such a lovely guy,” Holland said.

“It was so funny, that first day, I was nervous for you,” Zendaya said of the first day where Maguire, Garfield, and Holland were all together on set. “We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob felt like your parents dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. It’s like ‘I hope the other kids like him,’ and ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.'”

She also added the following:

“They both care so deeply about the characters…And what their journey had been on ‘Spider-man,’ and it was so nice to see you guys be able to talk to each other about such a special experience. Very few people have been able to don the suit.” Zendaya

She then discussed the way that each of them had each other’s backs before Holland concluded that “it was like a brotherhood.”

Check out the full video for more details on what it was like to work with Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Defoe, and the rest of the movie’s cast.