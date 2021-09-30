Tom Holland’s Fans Have Already Forgotten His Psychological Horror Film

With all the usual haunts and spooks during the Halloween season, sometimes films with a little less of a terrifying fear factor and ones with more of a psychological thrill are great to watch. We don’t tire of the classics like Halloween and Scream or Friday the 13th, but we love watching movies that terrify us on a psychological level as well.

Identity is one of our favorite thriller movies; it’s the kind of film that really makes you think and chills you to the bone. Movies like 1408 and You Should Have Left, too; there are a lot of horror films that leave you feeling terribly uneasy long after you’ve watched them.

Tom Holland starred in a psychological horror film recently, and it was an incredible one.

The Devil All The Time had a fantastic cast and storyline, and there are parts of the film that are certainly spine-tingling, but it’s the sort of film that terrifies you in a not-so-traditional way.

The premise of the film is as follows:

Sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.

The movie also stars Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, and Jason Clarke, to name a few. It’s an absolutely stellar cast, and they work together so well, embracing the evident and hidden natures of their characters while working through intense and unnerving storylines.

The Devil All The Time is streaming on Netflix, and you can add it to your spooky watch-a-thon this Halloween.