Tom Holland’s Latest Movie Is Now Streaming

Tom Holland, who will star in the highly-anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year, has a new film streaming.

Chaos Walking, a dystopian action flick featuring Holland, just hit Hulu today. The movie is the latest released project for the British actor, who co-stars with Daisy Ridley. It premiered in theaters on March 5, 2021, and although it did not perform well at the box office nor critically, a lot of fans seemed to enjoy the movie regardless.

Holland portrays Todd Hewitt, a man living on the planet New World a few hundred years in the future. There are no women on New World, and all of the men can see and hear each other’s thoughts due to “the Noise.” But when Viola (Ridley) crashes onto the planet, she and Todd work together to keep her safe as they are chased by the other men.

Despite the poor box office numbers—Chaos Walking grossed around $25 million against a reported $100 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo—and the overwhelmingly negative response from critics, the film boasts a surprisingly strong audience score of 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, critical reviews clock in at just a 22 percent score, with writers claiming it poorly executed an otherwise interesting plot. Audiences seemed much more forgiving in that regard.

So, if you are in the mood for a Tom Holland movie while you wait for the new Spider-Man film to come out, you can watch Chaos Walking on Hulu starting today.