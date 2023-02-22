Tom Holland’s most-watched movie in theaters features Spider-Man, but not his

Tom Holland took a break from acting after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted, but indications are he’s currently preparing to slide back into a spidey suit as Marvel Studios begins cooking up his fourth solo movie. Beyond that, it seems likely he’s set to play a big role in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, and his presence will give Phase Five a shot in the arm when he swings back onto our screen.

One thing that makes him such a fun wall-crawler is his obvious passion for the character, and there’s even an old interview with him as a teenager saying the web-slinger is his dream role. Well, now we know which version of the character and which movie was his favorite: 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

Marvel Studios and Titan Books are teaming up for the deluxe collector’s edition book Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, which hits shelves this week. Within is an interview with Holland where he reminisces about going to see the Tobey Maguire trilogy as a kid, but it’s Garfield’s Peter Parker that won a place in his heart:

“I have seen [Andrew Garfield’s] first Spider-Man more that any film I’ve seen in the cinema. I must’ve seen that film like five times… For me, it was just that quirky ad-libbing that he did, which is so fun. I could talk for ages about it. There’s aspects of both of them in my character, but for us it was just about making him as young and as relatable and as sweet and innocent as possible. Because what happens to him is so horrible, it means that he’s able to deal with it on a much more personal level. I guess the idea for us was to just make him as relatable as possible so he is every person’s Super Hero rather than one type of Super Hero.”

He went on to discuss how he, Maguire, and Garfield compared notes on the character while making No Way Home:

“It was interesting in rehearsal. [Tobey Maguire] would talk about something that he had clearly through about while making his movies and [Andrew Garfield] would talk about something that was clearly something he had thought about but I had never thought about. It was so interesting to think about the character in that way. I think about it in my own way, so it was nice to hear their take on the way they would handle a certain situation.”

Spider-Man 4 looks to be focusing on the street-level Spider-Man we glimpsed at the end of No Way Home. After the big memory wipe he’s now living alone in Manhattan, has left the Stark tech behind, and is making a name for himself fighting crime on the streets of New York City.

Even so, we suspect it won’t be too long before he’s dragged back into a global catastrophe. Can anyone say future leader of the Avengers?