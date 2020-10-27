A Forgotten Tom Holland Movie Hits Netflix This Week

There’s no denying that Tom Holland is one of Hollywood’s darlings and it’s easy to see why thanks to his lovable, easy-going personality and tendency for quirky behavior. What you may not know, however, is that before Holland suited up to play Spider-Man in the MCU or turned in an awe-inspiring performance in The Devil All the Time, he starred in an often overlooked film when he was just a young teen and as expected, he knocked it out of the park.

Directed by J.A. Bayona and written by Sergio G. Sánchez, The Impossible is a 2012 disaster drama based on the true story of Maria Belón and her family who endured the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami together. Holland plays the eldest son, 13-year-old Lucas, and he’s joined by heavy hitters like Naomi Watts as Maria and Ewan McGregor as her husband Henry.

The critical response for The Impossible was largely positive, and the film sits at an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. Much praise was given to the performances of all of the actors and the emotional depth of the story, and it’s considered to be one of the most dramatic and realistic disaster pics ever made, cemented even further by survivors of the real-life events stating that the movie is extremely accurate.

So, needless to say, The Impossible is a great watch whether you’re wanting to see Tom Holland‘s very first on screen performance or are simply looking for an intriguing drama to tug at your heartstrings. Regardless, it’s going to be hard for you to go wrong with this exceptional tale of family and tragedy. And if you’d like to gain further perspective on the real-life events on which the film is based, you can head over here and read all about the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami.