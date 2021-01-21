Tom Holland’s Reportedly Asking Marvel For More Screen Time With Chris Evans

Tom Holland may have made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War and almost immediately gotten into a scrap with the star spangled superhero himself, but despite both playing major roles in the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame double header, the duo’s onscreen interactions were fairly limited.

Chris Evans did make a great cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming as part of an educational video, but other than their brief dust-up causing the teenager from Queens to instantly earn the respect of the centenarian from Brooklyn, they hardly shared a great number of scenes together. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Sif would be back in Thor: Love and Thunder long before it was confirmed, and that War Machine was getting a Disney Plus show – that the native New Yorkers could soon be reunited at the request of Tom Holland.

According to our intel, since it was confirmed last week that Evans had entered talks to head back to the MCU in at least one future project, the franchise’s Peter Parker also wants in and has asked the studio if Spidey could share more scenes with Cap moving forward. Of course, we don’t know yet when or where Steve Rogers is going to return, with the actor having been linked to multiple movies and TV shows already, but Holland still wants the two heroes to share the screen again regardless.

Evans might have played dumb when the news broke, but with the ironic exception of the Spidey actor himself, the MCU’s stars rarely tend to give the game away ahead of time. And with Spider-Man 3 acting as the middle chapter in a loosely connected multiversal trilogy, it could even end up happening as soon as Doctor Strange’s upcoming sequel given that alternate realities are going to be the main driving force behind the plot.