The next foe for Tom Holland’s hero is a new one for him, but a familiar one for audiences. Yes, Jamie Foxx is coming back as Electro in Spider-Man 3, reprising the role he first played in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There are so many reasons that this is an exciting development, not least that we’ll get to enjoy a new Spider-Man/Electro rivalry that will presumably be different from the one between Foxx’s Max Dillon and Andrew Garfield’s web-slinger.

While we wait to see how Electro will return in the threequel, some cool new fan art imagines what it would have been like if Holland had starred in TASM 2. The Sony sequel saw the hero and the villain battling in a power station and in this piece from digital artist ArtOfTimeTravel, the MCU version of Peter Parker is in place of Garfield’s character, which you can tell from the differences in their suits.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Battles Electro In Electric Fan Art

The one thing we do know about the character’s return so far is that he won’t be blue this time around, as confirmed by Foxx in a now-deleted social media post. So, Holland’s Spidey and Electro’s confrontation will presumably be very different from the one depicted here. Of course, other fan artists have been trying to imagine how Max Dillon will look for his MCU comeback as well, with some wondering if he’ll have a more comic-accurate design on this occasion.

Reports are swirling that Foxx’s hiring is just the tip of the iceberg and Spider-Man 3 is actually a secret live-action Spider-Verse movie with both Garfield and Tobey Maguire due to suit up again opposite Holland. It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but it’s clear that Marvel/Sony are opening up the doors to the Spider-Verse in a big way and are embracing the web-slinger’s storied cinematic history. Suffice it to say, the future of Spider-Man on the big screen is more exciting than ever.