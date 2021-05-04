Tom Welling Wants To Be The Superman Of The Batman Universe

Smallville fans will know that Tom Welling never wanted to suit up in Superman’s tights and cape, which is why his version of Clark Kent didn’t don the legendary outfit. Even when he returned for his cameo in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, Welling’s Kal-El was still clad in plaid. However, it’s possible that Welling’s now feeling more amenable to the costume as he’s revealed that he’d love to play the Man of Steel of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman universe.

While speaking with YouTube channel El mundo geek de Ernestoneitor, Welling dropped the bombshell that he’s actually good pals with Pattinson. As for whether he would like to share the screen with the English actor, Welling confirmed that he would. “Yeah , I think that would be cool,” he said, before going on to respond in more detail:

“My buddy Rob Pattinson, he is going to be the new Batman. I would love…it would be fun to be the Superman that shows up in his movie, just because he is a friend of mine. Yeah, who knows.”

The Batman, from director Matt Reeves, is believed to be set on the DCEU’s Earth-2, with the movie taking a more Dark Knight-like approach to the Caped Crusader’s world and mostly cutting him off from the outer DC universe. Having said that, set photos from a costume party scene showed extras dressed as Superman and Wonder Woman, which appears to confirm the Justice League does exist on this Earth.

To be honest, though, it seems more plausible that, if there was to be an Earth-2 Superman, it would be the one due to star in the J.J. Abrams-produced reboot that’s in development. On the other hand, there may still be a place for Welling in the DCEU. The Flash movie is set to feature all kinds of multiversal crossovers, with some kind of Arrowverse merger looking likely. One report has even said that a Smallville crossover could go along with that.

And, if all else fails, Tom Welling and Lex Luthor actor Michael Rosenbaum are working on getting a Smallville animated revival off the ground. In the meantime, The Batman is due to hit theaters on March 4th, 2022.