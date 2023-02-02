Tommy Wiseau might be demanding James Gunn cast him in the DCU, but he already exists in the Marvel universe

It sure seems like James Gunn has a lot on his plate right now after taking the helm of the DCU and it doesn’t help that infamous actor Tommy Wiseau is knocking at his door. The Room star and weird internet legend recently demanded that Gunn message him about a role in one of the many movies coming soon from the world of DC Comics.

We cannot deny that there are some seriously solid roles for him to play in the DCU, but a smarter Tommy Wiseau might be trying harder to bark up a Marvel tree and ask Kevin Feige for a role. If anything, he’s late to bothering Gunn who might have been able to squeeze him into an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy while even following Marvel comics lore.

The character of Tommy Wiseau first appeared in Spider-Man/Deadpool Vol 1 #12. In the book, Deadpool tried to give a gift to Captain Marvel and chose the interesting choice of The Room. Just like in our real world, it was directed by Tommy with him featured in the starring role. But as Captain Marvel explains, this was possibly the worst gift she could have been given. “No, I wanted Room with Brie Larson. Not The Room – – Side note. You know this guy is an alien, right? He’s a wanted criminal. The Guardians have been looking for him for years.”

So not only is Tommy Wiseau an alien in the Marvel universe — considering the way he talks and acts this makes perfect sense — but apparently filmed the movie he’s best known for while hiding out on Earth to avoid capture. So not only would his inclusions make The Room a canonical part of the MCU, similar to Kevin Bacon in a way, but could have him as a minor villain in whatever future movies Captain Marvel, The Guardians of the Galaxy, or even Deadpool are set to appear in.

Baffling as well, this comic was released in 2016, the same year that Brie Larson would have been cast to become the very hero requesting her movie in the future. As it’s incredibly unlikely that notoriously tight-lipped Kevin Feige would have leaked this information to the comic writers, it’s even more incredible to see them hit the mark so perfectly with a silly joke of all things.

Whichever one hires me first ! https://t.co/TCj1csBuFv — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 22, 2017

Still, it’s not impossible that we’ll see Tommy Wiseau still fight for a chance to be in the MCU as well. He had originally been courting both major comics titans back in 2017, saying he’d work with “whichever one hires me first.” Of course, he might end up too busy with Star Wars to have time for any roles in comic book films anyway. We’ll just have to wait and see.