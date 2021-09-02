Tony Revolori Will Appear In Wes Anderson’s Next Film

Tony Revolori will reunite with Wes Anderson in his upcoming film, marking the third time the two have worked together.

Anderson is one of the biggest directors known for his unique style, most evident in movies like Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He often features a consistent roster of actors in his movies and is set to bring one of the main actors from the latter back for his next film.

According to Deadline, Revolori will also appear in Anderson’s next film alongside other notable collaborators like Bill Murray and Adrien Brody. Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, and Tom Hanks are also set to appear in the film.

Tony Revolori played Zero Moustafa in Anderson’s Budapest Hotel, which served as his first major role. Anderson brought Revolori back for The French Dispatch, his latest release that recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on July 12.

Not much is known about Anderson’s next project, although filming is expected to take place in Spain. However, The French Dispatch has received a warm reception so far, helping build the hype for what’s next.

While Revolori might be best known for his role as Zero Moustafa, he also has a few other notable achievements under his belt. He appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home as Flash Thompson and reprises his role in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also has a main role in the upcoming Disney Plus series Willow, based on the 1998 film of the same name.

Fans who need an Anderson fix before his next movie can catch The French Dispatch in theaters on October 22.