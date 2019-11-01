Tony Todd’s Role In Candyman Reboot Reportedly Revealed

At first, it looked like Tony Todd wasn’t going to be asked to participate in the upcoming Candyman sequel. The iconic horror actor was understandably upset by this, given his importance to the original. This led to the filmmakers associated with the project to reach out and promptly extended an offer to him to be a part of the pic. He obviously agreed and fans were both relieved and excited to hear that the legend would be joining the cast.

Rumors then began to circulate that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would be taking over the part of the main villain, though this gossip was quickly squashed. It then seemed likely that Todd would once again reprise his role as Candyman and now, after months of speculation, we may finally know for sure what part he’ll be playing in the movie.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the leads of Ghostbusters 3 would be young teens, which turned out to be true – the 64-year-old actor will indeed be portraying the older version of the creepy bad guy from the 1992 pic. This hasn’t been officially confirmed by the studio as of yet, of course, but it does line up with Bloody Disgusting’s own report from September, which said the same thing. As such, it looks like Todd’s role has now been outed.

The First Candyman Illustration Was Very Different From Tony Todd’s Portrayal 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Further details surrounding the highly-anticipated flick are still somewhat fuzzy, though we do know that toxic fandom will be addressed in some way, shape or form. The movie is set to return to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the eerie legend began all those years ago, too.

Filming for the reboot is already well underway and should be completed in the near future, if it hasn’t already. For those who aren’t familiar with the original 1992 film, it’s currently streaming on Netflix just in time for the upcoming sequel. The follow-up, meanwhile, also entitled Candyman, will hit theaters on June 12th, 2020, and as soon as we hear more about Todd’s role in it, we’ll be sure to let you know.