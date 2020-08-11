The Top 10 Streaming Titles For July Include Some Surprises

Those of us that remember when a Netflix subscription meant having DVDs mailed to your home are more than aware of how the rise of the streaming service has revolutionized the way people consume media. There’s now so many options available that most folks can’t afford to shell out for them all, with HBO Max and NBC Universal’s Peacock entering the fray in the last few weeks and already amassing a combined total of 15 million customers.

Despite the competition getting fiercer than ever, Netflix’s position at the top of the food chain seems almost unassailable at this point, with the company boasting over 100 million more subscribers than their closest rivals over at Amazon. It seems like Netflix are releasing a new high profile original series or movie every other week this summer, but the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has seen viewership increase exponentially across all platforms, with folks spending a lot more time confined to their homes than they’ve been used to.

Research firm 7Park Data recently revealed the most popular streaming titles for July based on their sample size, and while Disney Plus’ Hamilton took the top spot by a country mile, the rest of the Top 10 offered up some surprising titles from a number of providers, and you can check out the list below.

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Hanna (Amazon)

Palm Springs (Hulu)

Floor Is Lava (Netflix)

The Office (Netflix)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Frozen 2 (Disney Plus)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

As you can see, Netflix might account for 60% of the Top 10, but the list offers huge variety in terms of both genre and the platform they call home. Reboots of old favorites, comic book blockbusters, game shows, acclaimed independent comedies, beloved sitcoms and travelogues all feature, once again hammering home the point that having multiple streaming services only widens the offering at the modern-day media buffet.