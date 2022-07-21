‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes one of the 10 biggest domestic hits of all-time

The highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick has achieved a new milestone after launching in theaters late in May.

With an overwhelmingly successful theatrical run, Top Gun: Maverick has entered into the top 10 highest films of all time at the domestic box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, Top Gun: Maverick has now garnered more than $622 million dollars at the domestic box office. To take the tenth spot the film knocked Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi from the upper echelon of the charts.

Climbing higher would be possible for the film, however, it is still a ways from reaching that top spot. Right now the highest grossing film at the domestic box office has been Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens having earnt more than $936 million back in 2015.

The success of Top Gun: Maverick has been multi-faceted as the movie has become the highest-earning film in the history of Paramount Pictures thanks to its huge global box office draw.

Globally, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in more than $1.2 billion sitting at the 20th highest amount in the history of film. Between this position and the top, there are plenty of iconic films including Titanic at number three and James Cameron’s Sci-Fi epic Avatar at the top spot drawing in a whopping $2.8 billion dollars.

If you haven’t yet had a chance to see Top Gun: Maverick the movie is still showing in many theaters around the world so you still have plenty of opportunities to do so.