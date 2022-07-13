‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies higher than ‘Titanic’ to set another huge record

Top Gun: Maverick has risen above yet another box office giant to become the highest-grossing first-run domestic release in Paramount history.

That box office giant is none other than Titanic, which was the highest-grossing movie of all time for 12 years. It’s still the highest-grossing Paramount movie, but Top Gun: Maverick just overtook its first-run domestic record, earning $601.921 million to Titanic‘s $600.788. Through theatrical re-releases, Titanic‘s domestic gross sits at $659.363 million.

In addition to being the highest-grossing first-run domestic Paramount release and the second-highest-grossing all time domestic Paramount release, Top Gun: Maverick is the 12th highest-grossing domestic release of all films. Having earned another $544.500 million outside of the U.S. for a total of $1.146 billion, the Tom Cruise-led action sequel is the 24th highest-grossing movie in the world. These numbers dwarf those of the original Top Gun, which garnered $180.258 million in the United States and $177.030 elsewhere, for a total of $357.288 million (stellar for 1986 and a couple negligible re-releases).

Paramount President and CEO Brian Robbins had this to say about the film’s success:

“Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Just $58 million separates Top Gun: Maverick from Titanic‘s all time domestic gross. Help it get there in a theater near you.