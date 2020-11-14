New Trailer For Zack Snyder’s Justice League Coming Next Week

Next Tuesday marks the third anniversary of Justice League debuting in theaters, and it would be an understatement of massive proportions to say that a lot has happened since then. After Zack Snyder was forced to drop out, Joss Whedon stepped in an reworked the entire project from almost the ground up, only for the finished product to disappoint critically and commercially.

Most blockbusters would kill for a box office haul of $657 million, but that number still wasn’t enough to see Justice League turn a profit given that the tortured nature of the production saw the budget spiral to a reported $300 million and change. Critics were apathetic towards the DCEU’s stab at replicating the success of The Avengers and many fans were apoplectic at what Whedon had done to the franchise’s biggest names, and after landing with a thud Warner Bros. tried to sweep it under the carpet and move forward.

However, a two and a half year campaign eventually led to Zack Snyder once again being handed the keys to the kingdom, and the filmmaker’s undiluted vision for Justice League will finally arrive on HBO Max next year in what will hopefully be a vindication of both the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign and the director’s initial approach to the material.

In yet another case of kicking Joss Whedon’s Justice League when it’s already well and truly down, a new trailer for the Snyder Cut will debut on Tuesday, as the studio continues to distance themselves from the theatrical release and double down on the fact that the four-hour miniseries is going to be the definitive take on a project that’s still filming over four and a half years after action was first called.