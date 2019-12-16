Transformers Reboot Will Reportedly Introduce Unicron As The Big Bad

Transformers is a franchise that keeps chugging along despite every new installment in the series meeting with increasingly more tepid box office earnings and indifferent critical reviews. But the Powers That Be have decided that there’s still profit to be mined from the films, which is why a reboot of the cinematic universe is being planned.

Over the weekend, WGTC told you that the soft reboot will take place in the 1980s and follow on from Bumblebee, with the Michael Bay movies being ignored. We also said that Megatron will be the villain, which is still the case, but now we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who said a Scream reboot was in development and that Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan in a Disney Plus show – that Unicron will be the big bad of the new series, with the first few movies building up to his arrival. Kind of like what we saw with Thanos in the MCU. It’s unclear if we’ll actually see him in the first outing, as again, Megatron will be the villain there, but it’s possible that he could be teased.

For those who don’t know, Unicron is a character from the original animated Transformers movies. A gigantic transformer that can transform into a planet, he’s an immensely destructive and powerful force. In some versions of the story, he’s the main source of evil in the world, and the brother of Primus, the creator of the Transformer race. Sometimes he’s portrayed as a planet-sized, malevolent alien, while at other times he’s seen as a God of Chaos, the devourer of realities.

Of course, the character has already made an appearance in Transformers: The Last Knight, where his head was shown sticking out of the Earth. It was implied that Earth itself may be the planetary form of Unicron, but that storyline ultimately went nowhere and with the reboot, this take on the villain will no doubt be retconned.

If Unicron’s role in the new Transformers movies aligns with Thanos in the MCU though, then the first few films in the series might have the transformers contend with Decepticons who are under orders from Unicron, preparing Earth for the arrival of the planet-sized menace. Chalk that up as speculation for now, but in any case, it’ll be interesting to see how the reboot distinguishes itself from the original live-action films that brought the Transformers franchise out of ’80s obscurity and into the new millennium, and whether Unicron manages to match up to the level of universal villainy that Thanos has set as the standard.