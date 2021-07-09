Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Set Photos Reveal First Look At Mirage

Shooting is well underway on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is already shaping up to be the most important installment in the franchise yet for a number of reasons. The cratering box office returns to have greeted the last three movies would indicate that audiences are starting to grow tired of the Autobots and Decepticons, with director Steven Caple Jr. hoping that he’s the man to win them back over.

If the Creed II filmmaker can hit that sweet spot between the critical acclaim that greeted Travis Knight’s Bumblebee and the bumper commercial business enjoyed by Michael Bay’s first four entries, then the toyetic string of blockbuster sci-fi epics will be back with a vengeance. Based entirely on the fact we’re finally getting the Beast Wars mythology incorporated into the live-action timeline, chances are good that Caple Jr. and his team will be able to deliver.

The production is currently based in Montreal, and is expected to touch down in both Los Angeles and New York City in between a visit to the Incan landmark of Machu Picchu in Peru, which will probably be a pivotal location in explaining why the Transformers have become so drawn to Earth, something producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura already confirmed would be explored within the context of the narrative.

A new batch of set photos from Rise of the Beasts have now made their way online, showcasing a pair of Porsches that will be transformed into Mirage at the hands of the effects team, as well as an overall look at the set, which you can see below.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts boasts two talented rising stars in the lead roles thanks to Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, a talented young director at the helm and a blend of fan service and nostalgia to rely on, all wrapped up in a globetrotting robotic adventure that’s inspired and influenced by the all-time classic Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Based on that information alone, chances are we could be in store for something special next summer if the cast and crew manage to live up to the steadily rising expectations.