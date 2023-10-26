‘Trick ‘r Treat’ sequel director updates and more

Trick ‘r Treat director Michael Dougherty has been talking about a sequel to the cult classic since 2009, and with spooky season upon us, he has finally given us an update. The 2007 horror anthology first premiered at the Harry Knowles’ Butt-Numb-A-Thon film festival in Austin, Texas, after which it made its rounds with screenings in all the big film festivals. It was then quietly released on Blu-ray and DVD in 2009, slowly growing an audience and gaining popularity within the horror community.

Since then, fans have been demanding a sequel, and according to his latest update, it looks like Dougherty will deliver.

Dougherty confirmed a Trick ‘r Treat 2 script

The last update we received on Trick ‘r Treat was at BeyondFest 2022 when Dougherty announced that a sequel was in “active development” with Legendary Entertainment. On Oct. 24, Collider reported that the director shared more news about the project after a screening of Trick ‘r Treat during Landmark Theaters Scary Perri’s Horror Series event.

We can finally share the news! @Mike_Dougherty announced tonight that he’s in “active development” with @Legendary on the sequel for TRICK ‘R TREAT and that everyone wants it to happen. Get ready for more from Sam. #trickrtreat @trickrtreat @am_cinematheque pic.twitter.com/9BNEC13ZTg — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) October 2, 2022

During a Q&A, Dogherty confirmed the film was still in “active development” before divulging that they have a script!

“I’ll go so far as to say that we have several drafts of a script. I brought back the same storyboard artist I mentioned before, Simeon Wilkins, so we have a stack of storyboards and a good fat stack of concept art done by Breehn Burns as well. So it’s inching along.”

Dougherty collaborated with Krampus writers

While the process may be slow-moving, horror fanatics will be excited to learn that the script for Trick ‘r Treat 2 is in the hands of some of the genre’s best minds. Dougherty brought on board his Krampus co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields to help him with the highly anticipated sequel.

During the Q&A, the director couldn’t contain his excitement saying they “have a really, really great script for a sequel.” For now, fans will just have to imagine what kinds of nightmares these guys have created for the project!

Sam returns in the Trick ‘r Treat sequel

In Trick ‘r Treat, Sam is a creepy trick-or-treator in an old-fashioned costume made of a burlap sack. Sam enforces the rules of spooky season throughout the film, which follows four stories that occur on Halloween night in the fictional town of Warren Valley, Ohio.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, the sequel will likely bring back the supernatural trickster, as Sam has since become a horror icon. He has joined the ranks of beloved villains like Chucky and Michael, having inspired fan art, comic books, and more. It wouldn’t truly be a Trick ‘r Treat sequel without the little guy!