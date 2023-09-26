‘Trolls Band Together’ release date, trailer, cast, and where to watch

Break out the karaoke microphone and boogie dance shoes because your favorite six-inch, multicolored musical creatures are back in Dreamworks’ third installment of the Troll franchise, Trolls Band Together.

In addition to exploring the now-realized relationship between Poppy and Branch, Trolls Band Together will uncover the contentious backstory between Branch and his band of brothers — literally. When Branch’s older brother John Dory shows up to warn him that their brother is being held captive in a diamond prison, they are forced to reunite BroZone, their former boy band group, so that they can achieve the perfect harmony and set their brother free.

Considering Branch was abandoned by his brothers when he was a baby, this is not an easy feat. This time around we can expect as much heart as we can fun, and by the looks of the trailer, plenty of bops to get us on our feet and shaking our hips.

When does Trolls Band Together come out?

Photo by DreamWorks Animation

The trolls are once again returning to a theater near you! Unlike Trolls World Tour, which was released on-demand alongside a limited theatrical release to accommodate for the COVID-19 pandemic, Trolls Band Together will release exclusively in theaters on Oct. 20 in the U.K. and Nov. 17 in the U.S.

You now have the perfect soundtrack to keep you entertained while you roast your chickens and collard your greens — at least for Americans. Gotta lose some calories to gain some.

Trolls Band Together will see director Walt Dohrn return for the third time alongside composer Theodore Shapiro, who also composed the sequel.

Who is in the cast of Trolls Band Together?

Photo by DreamWorks Animation

You can’t have a Trolls movie without Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, especially now that their characters Poppy and Branch have made their relationship official. Not marriage official (geez don’t get ahead of yourself), just, like, official enough that they aren’t keeping their feelings a secret anymore.

They’ll be joined by an ensemble of familiar faces ranging from iconic comedians to Grammy Award-winning musicians to gag-worthy drag queens. Trolls Band Together has it all. Here’s the full cast below:

Anna Kendrick as Queen Poppy

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Camila Cabello as Viva

Troye Sivan as Floyd

Eric André as John Dory

Daveed Diggs as Spruce

Amy Schumer as Velvet

Kid Cudi as Clay

RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine

Zooey Deschanel as Bridget

Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle

Andrew Rannells as Veneer

Zosia Mamet as Crimp

Aino Jawo as Satin

Anderson .Paak as Prince D

Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond

Caroline Hjelt as Chenille

Ron Funches as Cooper

Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond

How and where to watch Trolls Band Together when it releases?

Photo by DreamWorks Animation

Your best bet to see Trolls Band Together right when it comes out is in theaters. Like the first movie, it will have an exclusive theatrical release before eventually transitioning to VOD and streaming platforms.

When it does come to streaming, you can expect to see the movie on Peacock. Then Netflix. Then back to Peacock. Then eventually on Prime Video and Netflix. Allow us to explain. (This is a U.S. predicament only, don’t worry U.K. folks)

As part of a multi-year licensing deal with Netflix, Universal Pictures, which is the parent company of Dreamworks, granted Netflix exclusive streaming rights to its animated catalog. After the 45-day theatrical window, Trolls Band Together will be available to stream on Peacock for the first four months. Then it will move exclusively over to Netflix for the next 10 months, at which point it will return back to Peacock for the following four months, thus concluding the 18 month contractual agreement between the two parties.

After the 18 months, Trolls Band Together (and all animated films from Universal Pictures) will then become available to stream on Prime Video. Then, four years after its theatrical release, the movie will return back to Netflix where it will live out the rest of its happy life until yet another contract is drawn up and changes things.

Long story short, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to watch Trolls Band Together when it releases on streaming. If you can’t stop the feeling long enough to wait, you’re best bet is to catch it in theaters first.