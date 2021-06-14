The TVA Will Reportedly Play A Big Role In The MCU Moving Forward

We’ve been hearing for a long time that WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would form a loosely-connected trilogy that will fully establish and integrate the idea of alternate realities into Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, but one episode in and it’s already looking as though Loki could be just as important, if not even more so.

Of course, we’re talking about the introduction of the Time Variance Authority, who appear to be the most powerful organization we’ve seen in the franchise yet. Headed by the mysterious Time-Keepers, the outfit tracks every possible outcome of all aspects of the multiverse, ensuring that the Sacred Timeline remains adhered to.

That also opens itself up to any number of manipulations from either inside or outside forces, and with that in mind, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus series long before Armor Wars was announced – that the TVA will have a huge presence and even bigger impact on the entire MCU moving forward.

It’s easy to see why, too, when a lot of Phase Four projects are banking heavily on the multiverse to drive their narratives, and having one all-powerful and virtually omnipotent force at the top of the totem pole presents both unlimited storytelling possibilities and a method for grounding each individual plot thread and tying it back to a single overarching force in typical MCU fashion.

It’ll be five weeks before Loki ends and we find out where the dominoes will fall, but creator Michael Waldron has already revealed that the ramifications will be felt all across the shared mythology, so big things are no doubt in store.