Two Controversial 9/11 Documentaries Are Dominating Streaming Today

With the anniversary of the September 11th Attacks happening recently, it comes as no surprise that people are taking time to “never forget” the deadliest terror attacks in human history. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror made waves when it released on Netflix shortly before the event but it seems two other documentaries are currently a major viewing focus on Paramount+.

According to stats from FlixPatrol, 9/11: The Heartland Tapes is currently the tenth most popular movie on the entire platform, beating out a majority of the platform’s other movies. Despite it coming out in 2013, many are tuning in to get a look at the “local reporting from TV and radio affiliates across the nation” that helped inform many about the tragedies that took place.

But the even bigger documentary, beating out movies like The Addams Family, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Daddy’s Home is The 26th Street Garage: The FBI’s Untold Story of 9/11.

“[The movie] follows the story of ingenuity, teamwork and determination of the FBI in desperate moments after the 9/11 attacks, when they had to evacuate their New York headquarters, and transformed a greasy automotive garage into a new command center.”

The brand new documentary features Tom Selleck as narrator and tells the untold story of the FBI’s involvement with the major event 20 years after it happened.

Anyone who wants to see either documentary and potentially learn more about what happened on 9/11 can do so by streaming them on Paramount+.