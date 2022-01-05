‘Uncharted’ fans hoping Sony doesn’t delay the movie

In news that would have seemed scarcely believable a few months ago, Marvel fans were genuinely upset when Sony delayed Morbius for a sixth time, with Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire moving from January 28 to April 1, leading to The New Mutants comparisons in the process.

One theory (in addition to Omicron) making the rounds is that Sony doesn’t want to cannibalize its own success, pushing Morbius so that it won’t get caught in the slipstream of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which still hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down at the box office.

However, that would then invite the question as to why Uncharted hasn’t budged from February 18, although the fact it isn’t a superhero movie would probably explain most of it. Tom Holland’s popularity is also at its apex following his latest web-slinging adventure, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t getting worried about another release date domino effect.

#UnchartedMovie. The plane scene from uncharted 3 was such an awesome part of the game tbh. It was so awesome. Can't wait for February. Please don't delay this…i beg if you pic.twitter.com/iOq9X5ccWu — DomoPool (@domo_pool) January 5, 2022

Don’t delay uncharted — Michael Antonucci (@MichaelAntonuc3) January 4, 2022

My comment still stands: either there's something wrong with the movie or Sony wants to promote Uncharted right now and have more time to promote Morbius later. I 100% doubt it's due to COVID. They didn't cite that as a reason and there's no mass delays going around like in 2020. — Steve Kidd (@MOVIELORD101) January 4, 2022

Sony delayed morbius but they didn't delay Uncharted. Weird — Ebrahim (@ebrahimmunsif) January 4, 2022

I think it's reshoots. Spider-Man's still making money and Scream's poised to do well next weekend. If it really were due to COVID, Uncharted would've been delayed in the same announcement. This isn't 2020 where we had mass delays. We have vaccines. Everyone needs to chill. — Steve Kidd (@MOVIELORD101) January 4, 2022

It is interesting that Sony had filmed #Morbius nearly 2 years ago and pushed it's release date 7 times while Uncharted's release date has no change. What is happening with #Morbius ? Maybe……. https://t.co/PuhrPO4mNA pic.twitter.com/QBGvn8l2Uf — Sad Saviour (@TheSaviour46) January 5, 2022

Arguably the best thing that could have happened to Uncharted is Spider-Man: No Way Home, with audiences potentially more willing to check out the video game adaptation for the sole reason it’s got Holland in the lead role. Fans of the console series haven’t been completely won over by the footage, so we’ll be very curious to see how Ruben Fleischer’s latest performs should it stand firm for next month’s debut.