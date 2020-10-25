Watch: Uncharted Star Mark Wahlberg Reveals Our First Look At Sully

Sony’s Uncharted is gearing up to be the most exciting video game adaptation around the corner, though some fans remain skeptical of the film’s casting choices, particularly the two leads: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, as Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, respectively.

If anything, the first glimpse at the main protagonist divided folks even further. While the Spider-Man actor looks the part in costume and makeup, he doesn’t seem to come off as the Nathan Drake that people have come to know and love in the video game series over the past decade. For one thing, he has to be way older. And for another, most fans recognize the character as someone with an unparalleled level of charisma and complacency, something that Holland hasn’t shown he can pull off so far.

Then there’s Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, who’s also too young to portray the wise old mentor to Drake. But perhaps that’s what Sony is aiming for here, an origins story that would set up a long-running movie franchise like Indiana Jones.

Still, if you’re not yet convinced that the Ted star is a good choice for Nathan’s father figure, then this new video showing Wahlberg as Sully with his glorious mustache might change your mind.

In fairness, fans have every right to be concerned about the new project. After all, video game adaptations have a long history of failing to live up to the expectations. The most recent examples are big blockbuster productions like Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed, and Tomb Raider, all of which opened to a mixed reception from audiences and critics alike.

And it’s no overstatement to suggest that Uncharted is a gem of the gaming industry. As such, Sony Pictures will have to tread carefully with this one, to say the least, especially if they wish to remain in the fandom’s good graces and make more installments in the future.