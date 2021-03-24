An Underrated Jim Carrey Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

An underrated Jim Carrey movie is hitting Netflix next month. The streamer announced its full schedule for April today, with the usual glut of newly licensed films dropping on the 1st. And among them is 2008’s Yes Man, which probably stands as one of the better latter-day comedy flicks of the Ace Ventura actor’s career.

Carrey plays Carl, a downtrodden guy who’s had a negative attitude to life since his divorce. But he gets a whole new outlook after his best friend Peter (a pre-Hangover Bradley Cooper) encourages him to attend a motivational seminar, where the inspirational speaker (Terence Stamp) singles Carl out of the crowd and makes him promise to say “yes” to every opportunity that comes his way. Hilarity ensues as Carl can’t say no – even to his amorous elderly neighbor – but it also helps him spark a romance with quirky singer Allison (Zooey Deschanel doing her Zooey Deschanel thing).

Though it’s not up there with his classic comedies of the 90s, Yes Man offers some good laughs, though it mostly has a softer and sweeter tone than the likes of Dumb & Dumber. It’s the sort of movie that critics aren’t all that kind to – it’s unfortunately got only 46% on Rotten Tomatoes – but Carrey fans will appreciate it. Its audience score on RT, for instance, is a whole 20% higher at 66%.

Yes Man was directed by Peyton Reed, who nowadays has found major success as the man behind the Ant-Man movies. Seeing as Cooper has also lent his voice to Rocket Racoon in the MCU, it’s fun to imagine Carrey turning up in the Marvel universe somewhere. But while that’s just a pipe dream – for the time being – the actor is part of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and he’s set to return as Dr. Robotnik for Sonic 2, which arrives next year.

