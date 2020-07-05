An Unexpected Adam Sandler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

It’s not entirely surprising to hop onto Netflix and see at least one of Adam Sandler‘s efforts sitting comfortably on the Top 10 overall and/or Top 10 movies list. Given how much of his output is on there, and how popular he is with subscribers, his films frequently float in and out of the charts, and though there’s been an absolute ton of new content hitting the platform lately, Sandler is once again finding himself very popular with viewers. Though it’s not through his critically acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems or classics like Big Daddy.

No, this time, Adam Sandler is dominating Netflix with one of his more forgotten movies, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. As of this writing, it’s the 8th most popular film on the streaming site and for those who haven’t yet seen it, here’s a quick recap.

The pic stars Sandler alongside Kevin James in the titular roles of Chuck and Larry, respectively. They play two guys pretending to be a gay couple in order to receive “domestic partner benefits on an insurance form,” but obviously, things don’t go exactly as planned. It’s only got a 15% on Rotten Tomatoes and is clearly a bit outdated in our current social climate, but with a few solid laughs and enjoyable chemistry between the two leads, it’s not a terrible watch. But what’s accounting for its sudden popularity on Netflix?

Well, you could say that it’s because it was just added and as we’ve seen countless times now, new releases usually get a boost of popularity when they arrive. But the thing is, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry has been available since July 1st and hasn’t cracked the Top 10 list until today. Which means it’s only found this surge of popularity over the past day or so.

Whatever the reason may be, fans of Adam Sandler who haven’t yet caught the flick would be wise to check it out as while it’s far from one of his best, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry still offers up an easy watch that fits comfortably into the actor’s filmography and should make for a familiar and enjoyable viewing experience for his followers.