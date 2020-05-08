An Unexpected MCU Character Will Reportedly Appear In Thor: Love And Thunder

Marvel recently took another step towards building out the cosmic side of the MCU by announcing plans to introduce Uatu the Watcher in the franchise. Voiced by Jeffrey Wright, we’ll first get to meet him in the upcoming Disney Plus animated show What If…?, before he goes on to appear in future Marvel movies. Likely those of the cosmic variety. Such as Thor: Love and Thunder.

Yes, while you may not have expected a character like Uatu to show up in the film, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2, Taskmaster will be the main villain in Black Widow and a She-Hulk show is coming to D+ – Wright’s character will indeed be seen in Thor 4. Apparently, he’ll come across the God of Thunder in space and warn him that New Asgard needs his help.

For those who don’t know, the Watcher’s an alien being from the comics who hails from an ancient and very powerful race who’ve dedicated their lives to watching significant events taking place in the multiverse and, crucially, never interfering. Uatu, in particular, observes Earth and despite vowing not to interfere, has still found himself interacting with various heroes from time to time to help them.

Of course, Thor: Love and Thunder is already going to be a pretty busy movie as is, with several new characters set to be introduced, Jane Foster becoming the Mighty Thor herself, a few exciting cameos planned and who knows what else Taika Waititi has hidden up his sleeve for us? As such, it’s certainly a bit of a surprise to hear that Uatu will be involved as well and we can’t imagine that the Watcher will have a huge role in the film.

If anything, this will likely be just a small appearance to set him up for more substantial parts in future MCU movies. As mentioned above, we already know that he’s going to have a big presence in the cosmic side of the franchise and it’ll no doubt be interesting to see how he ends up impacting the cinematic universe as it moves into Phase 4 and beyond.