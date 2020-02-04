Universal Reportedly Cut Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious 9 Role To Just A Cameo

One of the smaller reveals in the first trailer for Fast & Furious 9 was how big a part Mia (Jordana Brewster) seems to have. She’s in multiple scenes including what looks like a pretty impressive fight sequence alongside Michelle Rodriguez. This might leave fans of the franchise to wonder, then, where’s Paul Walker’s Brian in all of this?

Of course, the actor tragically passed away in a car accident during a break from filming Furious 7. Director James Wan and Universal had to scramble to finish the movie without one of their key cast members and Walker’s two brothers filled in for him, with his face digitally placed over his theirs for the finished product. It’s actually one of the most impressive examples of visual effects in recent memory and worked out well.

And while Brewster did have a small cameo in The Fate of the Furious, this was seemingly the end of Brian as a character. But we already know that Universal is bringing him back again for F9 and according to our sources, the same ones who told us that John Cena was playing Vin Diesel’s brother months ago, and that Han would return, his role will only be that of a cameo.

Gorgeous Fast & Furious 9 Poster Unites The Whole Family 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As we reported a few months back, it was originally supposed to be a bit more substantial, but now we’re hearing that it’s been reduced due to all the backlash from fans who feel he already received the perfect sendoff. If you’ll recall, Furious 7 ended on a poignant note as Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew said goodbye to Walker’s character. It was a genuinely moving scene and the implication was that Brian, Mia and their new kid will live happily ever after to fill the void of Walker’s absence in the franchise.

It’s understandable that Brewster would want to appear in Fast & Furious 9 though and I suspect Brian’s scene will be nothing more than a phone call from Mia checking in on him. Or something along those lines. After all, bringing him back for a key role would be nothing more than fan service and might leave some viewers unable to focus on those scenes without thinking about Walker.

Of course, things can still change between now and release, but again, we’re hearing that his role is currently just a cameo and honestly, that’s perfectly acceptable at this point.