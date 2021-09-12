Universal Reportedly Want Animated Fast & Furious Spinoff Show

The story of Dominic Toretto and his extended family might be drawing to a close with the release of the tenth and eleventh installments in The Fast Saga, but the larger Fast & Furious universe is set to carry on for as long as Universal can keep making money out of it.

Dwayne Johnson may have stepped away from the core crew, but he’s still down for that Hobbs & Shaw sequel, while Charlize Theron’s Cipher was announced to have a spinoff of her own in development. That female-driven effort expected to be headlined by Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty remains firmly on the table, while any number of characters have proven popular enough over the last 20 years to merit their own solo project.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Han would be returning from the dead in F9 long before it was confirmed – that Universal are reportedly considering an animated series set in the same universe as the mega budget blockbusters, which would presumably be designed with Peacock exclusivity in mind.

Netflix’s Fast & Furious Spy Racers is technically canon, but it’s aimed at a much younger demographic, and animation has become increasingly important to the various combatants in the streaming wars. Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus are all betting big on animated content, whether it be more adult-skewing titles like Harley Quinn and Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods, or an all-ages effort such as Marvel’s What If…?, so you can understand why Universal would be considering all available options to continuing milking the company’s most lucrative cash cow.