Horror Fans Freaking Out Over Ryan Gosling Playing The Wolfman

The Dark Universe became a laughing stock after 2017’s The Mummy bombed, but to be fair to Universal, they’ve got back in the game pretty quickly and have already found a new, more successful direction to go in with their classic horror properties – dispensing with the shared franchise gimmick and focusing on making creator-led standalone features. Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Manfor instance, was well-received earlier this year. Now, the next one to get this treatment is The Wolfman and it’s already got a big name attached to star.

Variety reported this evening that Ryan Gosling has signed up to lead another reboot of the iconic werewolf tale. The trade notes that this particular take on the material, whatever that may be, was actually pitched to the studio by the Drive star. He was originally set to direct, too, but has ultimately decided to leave that to someone else. The search for a director is reportedly nearing its end though, with Bad Education‘s Cory Finley one of those being eyed. Meanwhile, a script from Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Orange is the New Black) is already written.

Of course, the news has already gone viral, with Universal horror fans freaking out over the announcement that Gosling will be taking on the iconic role, which was originally played by Lon Chaney Jr. back in the 1940s and again by Benicio del Toro in the 2010 bomb of a remake. Usually folks are divided on things like this but nope, not in this case. Everyone seems to be on board with the idea.

Other creator-led reboots on the way include Paul Feig’s Dark ArmyElizabeth Banks’ The Invisible WomanDexter Fletcher’s Renfield and Matt Stawski’s Monster Mash. James Wan is also believed to be producing a new version of Frankenstein

Stay tuned for more news on The Wolfman and in the meantime, let us know if you’re hyped for this new wave of Universal horror in the comments section down below.

Source: Variety

