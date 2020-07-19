2 Movies Meant For Theaters Will Now Release On Disney+ On The Same Day

The platform may have raced past 50 million subscribers in virtually no time at all, but Disney Plus still frequently finds itself facing criticism for a relative lack of original content. The Mandalorian and more recently, Hamilton may have generated plenty of buzz online, but so far the streaming service has largely been sold on the strength of the Mouse House’s back catalogue.

Of course, there are a lot of high-profile projects in the works including the roster of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, reboots for Home Alone, Inspector Gadget, The Mighty Ducks and many more, but there hasn’t exactly been a lot of original feature-length movies to keep viewers occupied lately.

When you’ve got brands as popular as the MCU, Star Wars and Pixar at your disposal, then you can understand why Disney are happy to take their time when it comes to expanding their lineup of in-house projects, especially when the $125 million Artemis Fowl was pulled from the theatrical schedule and released straight onto Disney Plus, only to quickly gain a reputation as one of the worst movies of the year. However, there’s two new films arriving on the same day next month (August 14th) that were originally set to be sent to the big screen but will now make their premiere on the streaming service instead.

First up, live-action/CGI hybrid The One and Only Ivan boasts a starry cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren and Danny DeVito, and looks like it fits comfortably into the studio’s wheelhouse as a family-friendly fantasy packed with big names and talking animals.

The second is Magic Camp, which looks to be getting dumped on Disney Plus to little fanfare having originally been set to hit theaters in April 2018 before being pulled from the schedule and then sitting on a shelf gathering dust for the next two years.

Recent originals Lady and the Tramp, Togo and Stargirl all scored decent reviews but ended up quickly becoming forgotten and unfortunately, it seems unlikely that either The One and Only Ivan or Magic Camp will end up capturing the imagination of subscribers around the world.