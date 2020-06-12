Home / movies

The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Disney’s Artemis Fowl

The streaming wars appear to have heated up so much that just a week after Netflix released one of the worst movies of the year, Disney Plus have decided to throw their own contender into the mix. Despite dominating most-watched lists over the last seven days, The Last Days of American Crime has been universally panned by critics and armchair audiences alike, and is still waiting for that first positive review to finally bring it above the 0% threshold on Rotten Tomatoes.

Because Friday is apparently the ideal day to dump a terrible original movie onto your streaming service, Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl arrived on Disney Plus today, and the reviews haven’t been kind. While they haven’t been quite as bad as The Last Days of American Crime, the adaptation of the popular book series is currently sitting at an uninspiring 11% on Rotten Tomatoes from 80 reviews, along with a weak Metacritic score of 32 and an IMDb rating of 3.3.

Although the official party line might be that Artemis Fowl was released straight onto Disney Plus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, based on the early reactions, the studio probably knew they had a dud on their hands, and likely breathed a sigh of relief that they didn’t have to watch it bomb in theaters. Even people crying out for any original content they can lay their eyes on haven’t exactly been impressed with the results, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

With an estimated budget of $125 million and no box office revenue to offset it, the fantasy adventure is poised to lose the Mouse House a lot of money, and by shunting it onto Disney Plus with little fanfare it seems like they were keen to wash their hands of it completely. Netflix have already done a great deal to offset how bad The Last Days of American Crime was by having Spike Lee’s critically-acclaimed Da 5 Bloods arrive today, but there’s every chance that by this time next week everybody will have completely forgotten that Artemis Fowl even exists on Disney’s own platform.

